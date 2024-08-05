Photos: 10th Annual Ethnic Boston Food Festival

Check out scenes from the July 30, 2024 event at Big Night Live in Boston.

The 10th Annual Ethnic Boston Food Festival took place at Big Night Live on July 30, featuring a wide array of international cuisines. The event highlighted the rich cultural diversity of Boston’s culinary scene, with dishes from local chefs and restaurants representing various ethnic backgrounds. Attendees enjoyed live music, cultural performances, and cooking demonstrations. The festival celebrated and promoted Boston’s multicultural heritage through food.

Photography by Andrea Macho