Photos: ALX100: The Most Influential Latinos in Massachusetts

Check out scenes from the October 10, 2024 event at the Museum of Science, Boston.

Last week, Amplify LatinX, Massachusetts’ largest Latino advocacy group, honored 100 Latino leaders for their contributions to their fields and communities during a gala at the Museum of Science. The event celebrated the ALX100 2024 honorees’ impact on the state’s economy and social progress across the business, government, education, and nonprofit industries.

The 2024 ALX100 class will be featured in an exhibition that starts at the Museum of Science and tours various cultural institutions statewide. The exhibit includes a commissioned sculpture by artist and honoree Patiño Vazquez, symbolizing community unity and the honorees’ interconnected contributions.

ALX100 is one of several initiatives by Amplify LatinX to empower and uplift the Latino community.

Photography by Gabby Torres Photography