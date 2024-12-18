Photos: Kendra Scott Store Opens at the Natick Mall

The lifestyle brand celebrated its newest Massachusetts location on Friday, December 13.

Kendra Scott celebrated the grand opening of its newest Massachusetts location at the Natick Mall with a vibrant ribbon-cutting ceremony, held this past Friday, December 13. The 2,260-square-foot store welcomed customers with its iconic Color Bar design studio, showcasing the brand’s latest collections while supporting eight local organizations through special giveback events that delighted shoppers throughout the weekend.





