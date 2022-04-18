Here are the 2022 Boston Marathon Winners

The race is back on Patriots' Day this year. Who will come out on top for the big return?

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

It’s Patriots’ Day in Boston, and the 2022 Boston Marathon is underway. Competition is particularly fierce this year, as the race makes its big return to its traditional date. So who will be first down Boylston Street? Consult our guide to the elite runners for a rundown of the year’s top contenders, and what you need to know about them. The men’s and women’s wheelchair divisions are set to get started at 9:02 a.m. and 9:05 a.m., followed by handcycles at 9:30 a.m. Next up are the professional men’s and women’s divisions at 9:37 a.m. and 9:45 a.m., before the para athletics division kicks off at 9:50 a.m. Follow along for the results as they come in.

Women’s Elite

What a race! After an exhilarating battle on the final stretch of the 126th Boston Marathon, Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir has come out on top with a time of 2:21:02, beating Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh by a hair. Jepchirchir was always set to be a top competitor, coming to the race after winning gold at the 2020 Olympics, and just months after her victory at the New York City Marathon. It came on the 50th anniversary of the first year women ran as official entrants in the Boston Marathon back in 1972.

Victory in Boston! 🏆 The reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir wins the 2022 @bostonmarathon! #Boston126 pic.twitter.com/3Wrt5dQfxr — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) April 18, 2022

Men’s Elite

What a day for Kenyan Evans Chebet, who has won the 2022 Boston Marathon in the men’s division, with a time of 2:06:51, ahead of fellow Kenyans Lawrence Cherono in second and Benson Kipruto in third. It’s a first-ever victory at the Marathon for the 33-year-old, and also the first one he’s finished. Chebet ran the race in 2018, but didn’t finish. It comes after a fourth-place finish in London in 2021. His time is also one for the books: It’s the third-fastest finish in Marathon history.

Women’s Wheelchair

No surprises here. Manuela Schär, of Switzerland, is a champion once again in the women’s wheelchair division with a time of 1:41:08. This is her fourth Marathon victory, coming after her first-place finishes at the Marathon in 2019 and 2021. In 2020, she won the gold at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Let’s go girls! Defending champ Manuela Schar of Switzerland with early lead in womens wheelchair race #wbz pic.twitter.com/N7NEfsUKF9 — Juli McDonald (@julimcdonald) April 18, 2022

Men’s Wheelchair

Daniel Romanchuk became the first competitor to cross the finish line at the 2022 Boston Marathon, crossing with a commanding lead and a time of 1:26:58 to start the day. This is a second Marathon win for the 23-year-old Maryland native, who crossed first in Boston in 2019. He finished second, behind Marcel Hug, at last year’s race in October.

Daniel Romanchuk comes through Cleveland Circle, MINUTES ahead of everyone else in the race! #WBZ #BostonMarathon pic.twitter.com/n9PcxJYu4h — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) April 18, 2022

Handcycles and Duos

Alfredo De Los Santos, a U.S. Army veteran born in the Dominican Republic, has again won in the men’s handcycling division with a time of 1:08:40; he also won in 2016. Houston’s Wendy Larsen won among women’s handcyclists with a time of 1:35:10, a victory that comes on the heels of her first-place Boston Marathon finish in 2021. Duos competitor Chris Nasser, who in Boston last year smashed the Guinness World Record for Fastest Man Pushing a Wheelchair in a Marathon, finished first again, with a time of 2:52:43.