Top Places to Live 2024: Where to Find a Deal in Greater Boston’s Sky-High Market

Savvy alternatives to some of Eastern Massachusetts's priciest neighborhoods.

With dwindling inventory, high interest rates, and even higher home prices, it’s no secret that for many buyers, finding a house in Greater Boston’s most desirable towns and neighborhoods is harder than ever. But for discerning house hunters, there’s good news: Sometimes, all you have to do is look a little beyond the usual suspects to find your dream home.