Our All-New ‘Top Doctors’ List Is Here

Finding the right doctor—one who combines exceptional skill with genuine care—can seem like an insurmountable task. How do you choose from Greater Boston’s legion of world-class professionals? With help from our annual Top Doctors list, of course. Our annually published directory—created in collaboration with Castle Connolly Top Doctors, a healthcare researcher that has prepared physician lists for magazines including Money, New York, and Philadelphia, and which also publishes America’s Top Doctors—showcases 2,041 of the region’s finest physicians, as determined by their peers.

From addiction psychiatry to vascular radiology, these distinguished healthcare providers in 81 specialties represent peer-recommended, professional excellence in New England. Whether you’re seeking a leading endocrinologist to help manage a complex hormonal condition, a skilled hand surgeon for precise microsurgery, or a compassionate family medicine doctor to oversee your overall wellness, this directory can serve as a roadmap to finding top-notch care.

In the searchable directory, physicians are listed with their primary and secondary hospital affiliations and office contact number. Practice names are listed when there is no hospital affiliation. Many are subspecialists, or see only patients with certain conditions.

You can also get print copies of this directory in Boston‘s February 2025 issue, available on newsstands now.