On the Market: A Charming Nantucket Getaway with a Fire Pit

Enjoy boundless amenities at this island home while still getting the privacy and charm of a beachside escape.

Price: $2,850,000

Size: 2,637 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 half

Luxury meets summer simplicity in this Nantucket home. Hop a plane or the ferry to get to the getaway of your dreams in this adorable home located in a charming Beach Plum pocket neighborhood. Its shingled exterior and lush green yards, complete with Nantucket’s famous hydrangeas, offer a sort of simplicity vacationers crave. But well-equipped grounds and a chic interior design give you the feeling of being in a luxe hotel.

Should you want to fill your lazy vacation days with activities, you have options nearby. This house borders Camp Richard, one of the island’s campsites, if you want an overnight trip. Meanwhile, a few minutes away is a nature preservation for a day of hiking. After a day spent in nature (or on the beach), you have ways to unwind back home: sitting fireside by your private patio, pampering yourself in the home spa, or getting a workout in at the home gym. There’s also easily accessible community amenities, such as the neighborhood pool and tennis court to further escalate the feeling of living a high-end life.

Of course, this feeling extends to your home’s interior, where nautical style meets modern sleekness, so you get a beachside feel without going into overkill. High ceilings in the den and great room add an air of elegance. The open concept space is divided by a custom panel glass wall that separate the great room from the den, the latter of which also has a stylishly painted clapboard wall. A sharply crafted kitchen rounds off the common living space, with its marble counters and custom cabinetry.

The private main bedroom suite on the first floor boasts similar high ceilings along with a clapboard accent wall. Freshen up in the bathroom, which boasts a double vanity and large shower, both sculpted with Carrera marble. Two additional en suite bedrooms upstairs offer even more privacy, while a finished basement and home office add to the sprawl, creating the feeling that everything you need is under one roof.

For more information, contact Cam Gammill and Joel Bouchard, Fisher Real Estate, fishernantucket.com.

