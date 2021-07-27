On the Market: A Waterfront Rhode Island Estate with Its Own Elevator

This Portsmouth mansion, nicknamed "Bay Watch" has more luxuries than you'll know how to handle.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

272 Carnegie Harbor Drive

Price: $7,495,000

Size: 8,088 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 8

When people hear the words “Bay watch,” they naturally think of the drama series following red bathing suit-clad-lifeguards as they pulled off dramatic rescues. But this “Bay Watch” is a little different. Though it shares a name with the show, this shingle-style estate on Narragansett Bay will offer equal entertainment, but more relaxation than its namesake. It’s a coastal escape in the lap of luxury. Just an hour away from Boston and 15 minutes away from the sights of Newport, this six-bedroom manor offers some of the finest coastal living you’ll find in little old Rhodie.

Set on the water, the generous windows in this home will remind you why this home is so grand. You’ll get panoramic views of the bay wherever you wander in this 10,000 spacious house. Oh, and from the infinity pool in the backyard. But if you are up for a saltwater swim, a private pathway leads the way to your own slice of beach. A backyard stone patio serves as the perfect spot to sunbathe after a dip.

Inside, the sprawling estate, designed by Cardello Architects, will provide for all of your daily needs. An open chef’s kitchen with oak millwork and walnut hardwoods is the perfect spot for whipping up a post-swim snack. Enjoy it in the dining room or while watching a movie in the living room. A drop-down swivel TV allows you to enjoy the space for movie night or a more formal party. End the evening in a first-floor main bedroom suite in front of a gas fireplace after a long soak in the honey onyx bathroom.

While Aquidneck Club and all its amenities is only a golf cart ride away, you have almost more than you can count in your own home. Two offices, a game room, custom bar, wine cellar, home gym, and an eight-person screening room complete with a red velvet curtain concealing a screen all grace this estate. A home elevator is ready to whisk you between floors whenever you need. After a day here, you’ll never be able to think of Baywatch the same way again.

For more information, contact Alexandra Thursby and Courtney Van Beuren, Lila Delman Compass, liladelman.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.