On the Market: A Charming Jamaica Plain Condo with a Private Deck

This top-floor unit also comes with central air, a clawfoot tub, and a Jacuzzi so you can ride out the end of summer in style.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

509 Centre St., #3, Jamaica Plain

Price: $855,000

Size: 1,484 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2 full

We are officially in August, which usually stands as the final month of summer. Rather than fret that the dog days are slipping away, why not enjoy them? The top-floor unit of this Jamaica Plain home is heavy on charm and boasts just the kind of features you need to live your best life in the waning days of summer. It’ll be hard to worry about the cooling of the weather when you’re enjoying it from your own private deck, where you can sit with a sweating glass of lemonade or a can of seltzer at the end of a long day.

Built in 1890, this shingled home also has unusually shaped rooms and thoughtfully designed exterior details (like the stunning arched entryway to the front porch) that will make you feel like you stepped back in time. The bedrooms (which include a primary suite and guest room) have sloping ceilings, while the guest bathroom comes with a claw-foot bathtub for the ultimate bubble bath time experience.

But while you get vintage glamour, you don’t get vintage features. That claw-foot tub thankfully has a shower head for days when you don’t have time to sit and get pruned in the tub, while the primary bathroom suite has a jacuzzi for days when you want the more modern side of luxury. Central air conditioning and a brand-new HVAC system will ensure you never wake up in sweaty sheets after a particularly steamy summer night.

Also included in the recent updates was the kitchen; this room now boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an island with room for seating. The kitchen opens up to a dining space, so you can easily flow between the rooms when enjoying a meal or hosting a dinner party. Afterwards, relax in the living room, where guests can admire your astonishing literary collection or weird assortment of knick knacks stored in the built-in bookshelf. And should a spontaneous dance party break out? You’ve got a built-in sound system right in your home so you can shake away those end-of-summer blues.

For more information, contact Christine Norcross and Partners, William Raveis R.E. & Home Services, raveis.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.