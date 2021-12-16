On the Market: An Artfully Designed Cambridge Townhouse with a Luxury Bathroom

Celebrities like Jay-Z and Cameron Diaz enjoy this designer's tile work, and now you can too.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

64 Winter St., #64, Cambridge

Price: $1,985,000

Size: 1,752

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full

A pinch of opulence, a bit of contemporary flair, and a dash of industrial design combine in this East Cambridge townhouse that emanates cool with its warm, yet chic style. And it’s no surprise it dazzles: This home was designed by Tony Davlin, an artist who creates and installs architectural finishes and objects. Davlin’s tilework has been featured in the homes of stars like Cameron Diaz and Jay-Z. You also may have admired it while grabbing coffee at the Starbucks at Caesars Palace on your last vacation, or when staying at the Ritz-Carlton in Waikiki. And now you can enjoy these works of art in your very own home.

Built three stories high, this space is designed to draw your eyes up with its spiral staircases and custom floor-to-ceiling windows found on every floor. A roof deck with views of the surrounding city (including nearby Cambridge Crossing) serves as a fourth story/outdoor entertaining space. But if enjoying the (three-story) high life isn’t your style, you can gather with guests in your private courtyard. An industrial-style garage door leads to this space from the living room, creating an indoor/outdoor dining and recreation space that allows the party to spill over from inside. Or more likely, you’ll be gathering around the fireplace. Just imagine watching the snow fall through the tall windows as you lounge by the toasty hearth.

If a soothing bath is more your jam, you’ll be pleased to find not one, but two luxurious full bathrooms. While the glass paned showers are nice, the new owners will be especially wowed by the primary bathroom suite with a Kohler Sok tub set deep in the floor. With a waterfall feature and Ann Sacks Davlin 24-karat rose gold tile surrounding, you’ll truly be in the lap of luxury here.

For more information, contact William Senne, Senné, sennere.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.