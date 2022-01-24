On the Market: A Luxurious Beachside Cape House in Provincetown

Perched atop a dune, this home comes with a hot tub, a built-in cappuccino machine, and a primary suite that takes up an entire floor.

10 Telegraph Hill Road, Provincetown

Price: $5,695,000

Size: 3,224 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

It’s never too early to start thinking about your summer plans, specifically the beach house you might like to purchase as the days warm. If you’re already scanning listings trying to decide where to spend Memorial through Labor Day, might we draw your attention to this Provincetown perch? The term “perch” is no exaggeration here. This West End home is located atop one of the beachside community’s highest dunes, offering sweeping views of the turquoise waves, lighthouses, and beaches surrounding it.

Inside, this home opens up with a contemporary open floor plan that creates a casual, yet refined living space. A two-sided wood burning fireplace divides the first floor into two halves. On one side, crackling flames warm a grand kitchen, complete with a six-burner gas range, a custom island with thick quartz countertops, a built-in Cappuccino maker, an oversized Thermador refrigerator with a freezer and built-in wine column. There’s also a breakfast nook and sitting area here for the more casual meal. On the other side of this hearth, you’ll find a more formal dining room for fancy meals and a living room equipped with the same glass sliders that you’ll find in the kitchen. Both sets of doors lead to a mahogany deck that spans the width of the house and boasts a hot tub, perfect for cooler nights.

The home’s two guest bedrooms, which each have their own en-suite bathroom, are on the first floor, leaving the entire second story for the primary bedroom suite. This dramatic, luxurious space offers soaring ceilings, a sitting area, a gas fireplace, and not one, but two private balconies with additional beachside views. The en-suite bathroom here features a deep soaking tub on a pedestal overlooking the saltwater below. The finishing touch? An alcove that can be used as a den or perhaps a home office so you can set up shop here all summer long.

