On the Market: A Secluded and Sleek Modernist Home in Amherst

This country home is built for all seasons with a concrete fireplace, gas-burning stove, and an in-ground pool.

561 Flat Hills Road, Amherst

Price: $1,400,000

Size: 5,048 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

When you see the setting of this magnificent home, you might think of a storybook tale. After all, this home is nestled away in the wood, surrounded by over three acres of grassy fields, forests filled with evergreens, and rolling hills. In the center of this sprawling property is this modernist structure—something decidedly not out of a fairy tale, unlike the setting, but stunning in its own way nonetheless. This 2001 build mixes contemporary and woodsy details for a one-of-a-kind design you won’t be able to find anywhere else.

Enter this mod rectangular structure into the mudroom, a chic space with a combination of light walls and dark painted woods that serve as a preview to the sleek aesthetic of this abode. Venture further in to find a kitchen and dining room, equipped with storage, top-notch appliances, and minimalist design details intermingled with natural woods that are a nod to the nature outside. A window between the two spaces allows you to tend the stove while chatting with your guests. In nicer weather, you can enjoy your meal on the two-season screened-in porch off the dining room. The views of the outdoors from here allow the feeling of eating right outside—but without the bugs.

Also on this floor is a living room, an open space with floor-to-ceiling windows and doors that further succeed in bringing the outdoors in. A study closed off with pocket doors and bookcases offers a more intimate space. Upstairs, you get even more seclusion with four bedrooms, each one different from the next. Want even more space? A second timber-frame structure offers a two-bedroom apartment and a loft/studio workspace.

