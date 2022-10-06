On the Market: A Quincy Home with Panoramic Waterfront Views

Ever wanted to gaze out upon the water while soaking in a bath? Or while snuggling in bed? Look no further than this Squantum Peninsula home.

94 Crabtree Rd., Quincy

Price: $4,490,000

Size: 6,543 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5 full

Island living is possible right here in Greater Boston, and you don’t even need to take up residence in the Boston Harbor Islands to make it happen. Instead, take a drive down over a causeway to Quincy’s Squantum peninsula, a waterfront neighborhood described as having an “island feel” while still being within ten miles of downtown Boston. Many of the homes here are right on the water, including this gem currently on the market, which boasts unparalleled waterfront views.

For starters, there’s the boat dock, which offers aquatic views and access, should you want to set sale off into the Quincy Bay. For a full seaside experience, you can take in the ocean breeze and salt air from the back deck, also overlooking the bay. Sliders off this perch lead you onto the open first floor, where a gourmet kitchen and dining room await, as does a living room with a fireplace (which, along with the radiant heating, will help keep you warm). A den/office, sunroom, mudroom, and full bath add to the diverse uses this floor offers.

Upstairs is where this home really shines. In addition to three bedrooms and two en-suite bathrooms, there’s a luxury primary suite that should be enough to sell anyone on this home. From here, you can enjoy unfettered views of the sea, whether it’s from the Juliet balcony, lying in bed, or soaking in the standing tub in the suite bathroom. This room also offers two walk-in closets, plus a steam shower in the bathroom. Guests wanting in on the spa-like experience this bathroom offers can do so in the home’s lower level, where a gym, family room, bar, and sauna await. It’s the perfect array of spaces for anyone wanting to wow guests, while still offering a secluded corner where you can enjoy the marvels of this home all to yourself.

For more information, contact Anne Riley, Success! Real Estate, successrealestate.com.

