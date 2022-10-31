On the Market: A Colonial on Nantucket with a Wraparound Porch

The home was crafted by a Nantucket-based firm, so it was designed with everything needed to embrace island living.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

16 Willard St., Nantucket

Price: $5,100,000

Size: 2,810 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

Who better to build a home on Nantucket than people who know the island like the back of their hand? This Colonial was designed by Ray Pohl and Lisa Botticelli of Botticelli and Pohl, who have lived and worked on ACK since 1991. And under their thoughtful eye, the turnkey 2004 build was crafted for maximum island enjoyment any time of year.

The home is nestled in the heart of Brant Point, within walking distance of the beach and downtown. After an evening enjoying coastal seafood at the noted Brant Point Grill nearby, the new owners of this property can head back to their conveniently located abode and watch boats drift by from the inviting wraparound porch and adjacent patio. On chillier evenings, they might prefer to stay inside by the wood-burning fireplace in the first-floor great room or skip dining out altogether and whip up a meal on the six-burner Viking stove in the gourmet kitchen.

Upstairs, the home boasts a layout designed by someone who clearly understands that people living on Nantucket will likely be hosting guests. There are two bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. while the remaining bedrooms share a spacious bathroom. And if the homeowners want a little more space, they have a private balcony off the primary bedroom suite. Accessible through French doors, this perch offers a bird’s-eye view of the water outside, making it an ideal spot to enjoy the island’s natural beauty and the benefits of this stunning home.

For more information, contact Cameron Gammill, Fisher Real Estate, fishernantucket.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.