Inside Gretta Luxe’s Chic New Wellesley Location

At her Central Street boutique, stylist Gretta Monahan creates warmth and intimacy while bringing in a little vintage glamour, too.

When stylist and TV lifestyle expert Gretta Monahan relocated Gretta Luxe, her delightful trove of high-end fashion, to a new location on Central Street in Wellesley earlier this year, she wanted to create an experience that encouraged clients to linger and connect. For the new space, Monahan and her husband, Ricky Paull Goldin, both art and antique lovers, leaned into their passion for designing and renovating older homes. “During COVID, Ricky [an actor and producer] got very into restoring and redesigning homes,” says Monahan, who was excited to have her husband spearhead the design of the new store.

The airy space, which was stripped down to the studs, features a beautiful juxtaposition of styles. Exposed ceiling ductwork painted black exudes industrial appeal, while antique doors feel timeless. Mod lighting showcases the unrivaled selection of clothing from designers, including Khaite, Marni, Staud, Stella McCartney, and Zimmermann. A plush, sprawling sectional anchors the space, beckoning clients to sit and stay awhile. The curved piece—a vintage relic that was used on the set of the movie American Hustle—ties into Monahan and Goldin’s affinity for resurrecting old things. Now upholstered in a luminous pink fabric, it was covered in crushed red velvet and falling apart when they got it. “In Europe, any atelier you go to, there’s a beautiful place to sit,” Monahan says. “And that’s what we’re doing here; we offer champagne or wine, or a glass of water—we want to create conversation, to promote togetherness.”