Kenmore Square Seafood Restaurant Pescador Is Closing

One of three Boston spots from New York City’s Blue Ribbon Restaurants group, the Hotel Commonwealth location will close on March 11.

Pescador, one of three Boston venues from New York City-based Blue Ribbon Restaurants, will close on March 11, a representative for the group confirms. The seafood-focused restaurant has been open for about a year and a half, located inside the Hotel Commonwealth in Kenmore Square. The closure “reflects the challenges and dynamics of the restaurant industry,” per a statement from the group that you can read in full below.

When Pescador opened in late 2022, it took over a space with a long seafood history. The acclaimed Island Creek Oyster Bar previously occupied the address, which was home to Great Bay before that. Furthermore, Boston’s fish-focused dining scene was already quite robust. But the goal for Pescador, as cofounder Bruce Bromberg told Boston at the time, “[wasn’t] to replicate an already-existing Boston seafood place.” The menu offered an eclectic mix of dishes drawing inspiration from coastal cuisines around the globe, particularly Central and Latin America, Spain, and Portugal.

Blue Ribbon Restaurants’ cofounders and brothers Bruce and Eric Bromberg are New York-based and have restaurants in seven cities, but took care to install local talent at Pescador and its siblings and neighbors, Blue Ribbon Sushi and Blue Ribbon Brasserie (which remain in operation). Co-chefs Keith Pooler and Dan Bazzinotti oversee culinary operations at the group’s Boston restaurants; the duo previously worked together at Pooler’s now-closed restaurant Bisq in Cambridge. (Bazzinotti was opening chef.)

Even with locals in the kitchen, it can be hard for out-of-town restaurant groups to find success here, with everyone from the internet-famous (Salt Bae) to actual culinary superstars like Daniel Boulud and Jean-Georges Vongerichten opening and closing Boston venues over the years. (Next year, we’ll see how New York’s Union Square Hospitality Group fares.) A rare exception: Glitzy Italian spot Contessa, from Major Food Group, has been one of the toughest reservations in town since its 2021 debut. And Blue Ribbon Restaurants’ remaining two Boston spots are seemingly busy all the time.

While some of Blue Ribbon Restaurants’ concepts repeat from city to city—there are multiple locations of Blue Ribbon Sushi and Blue Ribbon Brasserie, for instance—this was the first and only Pescador. No word on whether this local closure spells the end of Pescador completely. Despite its fairly short tenure, the seafood-focused menu received a warm reception from diners and press alike. We named it one of our favorite openings of 2022—we won’t soon forget those head-on shrimp in rich Baja butter—and for the Globe, Kara Baskin praised the “fun” menu, “designed for sharing and splurging,” full of “big, unapologetic, and strong” flavors.

It’s unclear what’s next for the spacious Commonwealth Avenue address; Blue Ribbon Restaurants did not say whether the company would be opening something else there or if they’re relinquishing the space. But fans of Blue Ribbon can find the sushi restaurant and the brasserie steps away.

Full statement from Blue Ribbon Restaurants on Pescador’s closure:

Pescador, located in Kenmore Square, will close effective March 11.

We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved during our tenure and are deeply thankful to our patrons for their support, and to our dedicated team for their passion and hard work.

The decision to close Pescador was made with careful consideration and reflects the challenges and dynamics of the restaurant industry. We want to assure our guests and the community that we have taken steps to ensure the well-being of our employees, with efforts to reassign them to other restaurant locations within our network. We are committed to supporting our team through this transition.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Pescador’s story. Your support and patronage have meant the world to us. As we close this chapter, we look forward to exploring new opportunities and continuing to serve the Boston community in other capacities.

Open until March 11, 498 Commonwealth Ave., Kenmore Square, Boston, 617-532-1050, pescadorkenmore.com.