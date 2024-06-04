Where to Eat in Greater Boston in June 2024

Eight restaurants you need to try this month.

Ciao Somerville

Looking for the closest-to-Neapolitan pizza you can get in Greater Boston? Chelsea gem Ciao is now even more accessible thanks to a larger, Green Line–adjacent Somerville location.

688 Broadway, Somerville, ciaopizzaandpasta.com.

Nightshade Clam Shack

Summer is here, and that means we can’t wait to eat Viet-Cajun-style seafood, bánh mì, and other tasty treats in the sun courtesy of Nightshade Noodle Bar’s casual seasonal seafood offshoot.

71 Exchange St., Lynn, nightshadenoodlebar.com.

Verveine Café & Bakery

From spicy-chili-biscuit breakfast sandwiches to purple-ube brownies, the dreamy menu at Verveine—opened in May—is sure to be a hit. And no wonder: Acclaimed chefs Ken Oringer and Monica Glass are behind it.

298 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, verveinecafe.com.

The Fed at the Langham, Boston

Time to revisit the Langham’s stately British-inspired cocktail bar: New bar manager Aliz Meszesi (Hecate) and new executive chef Daniel Burger (Four Seasons One Dalton) are shaking things up with cool drinks and comfort food such as French-onion mac ’n’ cheese.

250 Franklin St., Boston, langhamhotels.com.

Beer on the Greenway

What’s cooler than enjoying city views on Boston’s beautiful Greenway? Doing so while drinking fantastic local brews. Trillium and Night Shift both have Greenway beer gardens this summer.

Atlantic Ave. & High St., Boston, rosekennedygreenway.org.

Van Leeuwen

There’s no better way to ring in the warm weather than with a cone from this beloved New York–based scoop shop. It arrived in Chestnut Hill in April; look for the first Boston outpost this summer.

55 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill, vanleeuwenicecream.com.

Troquet on South

The recently launched caviar tasting events at this longtime French-inspired fine-dining destination have us saying YOLO. Also recent: The return of former sous-chef Aaron Lhamon, now executive chef.

107 South St., Boston, troquetboston.com.

Matria

There are rumors of ’grammable mozzarella “balloons” at this Italian steakhouse, set to take over the Miel space at the InterContinental in late spring. But even if they don’t make the final menu, the waterfront patio is a draw in itself.

510 Atlantic Ave., ihg.com.

A version of this guide first appeared in the print edition of the June 2024 issue with the headline, “Hot List.”