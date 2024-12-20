Marcelino’s Amps up the Seaport District’s Cocktail Scene

Bold, creative flavors take center stage at Boston’s new Providence-based, Levantine-inspired bar.

Marcelino’s, a new cocktail-focused lounge with global flair, is now open in Boston Seaport, filling the former Daily Catch space on the waterfront with sultry vibes and creative drinks. While it shares a name with an older sibling spot in Providence, Rhode Island, this edition is a bit of an evolution, adding much more food and tailoring the space and menu to the bustling Northern Avenue location.

Drinks star here, overseen by bar director Refaat Ghostine, an alum of the award-winning Central Station Boutique Bar in Beirut, Lebanon. Ingredients are unexpected—and often savory, from feta cheese foam to marjoram. Take the Mushrooms cocktails, for instance: Comprised of Sazerac rye, Maison Rouge cognac, vermouth, herbal liqueur, mushroom butter, and soy balsamic, it’s an earthy blast of flavor. Another intriguing concoction is the Oregano / Tomato, a gin-based drink with oregano, tomato cordial, and salted white balsamic.

There are mountains of prep that go into these sophisticated drinks, says co-owner Marcelino Ali, who runs the duo of bars with Basel Badawi. “In order to serve for a week, we have to prep three days straight. We have to infuse the gin, make the syrups, and some of these infusions take up to 12 hours.” The team cooks wine and infuses it with herbs, dehydrates fruits, and more.

And that’s not even considering the food from executive chef Maroun Nohra, which is where things really differ from the original location. In Providence, the venue lacks a fryer, grill, and other kitchen staples, so the menu is concise, featuring a handful of mezze (such as fattoush salad and an Armenian pastrami-topped flatbread) and desserts (like chocolate mousse baklava). In Boston? Bigger menu, bigger ideas. “The dishes match the cocktails,” Ali says. “Boston is more modern, so we took that mood board, a few dashes of Mediterranean, Moroccan, and others, and tweaked those concepts.”

Take the Levantine steak, for instance. At first glance, it’s steak frites, a well-marbled fillet served with rosemary matchstick potatoes. But pistachio butter, harissa-spiced tomatoes, and pomegranate seeds transport the diner to the Levant. Likewise, a drizzle of creamy tahini transforms a crispy chicken schnitzel, carob molasses jazzes up wagyu carpaccio, and cheesecake fuses with baklava.

Ali recommends the hummus pil pil, a vibrant combination of Lebanese hummus and Spanish shrimp pil pil. It’s got spicy chili oil, roasted pine nuts, and micro cilantro for additional kicks of flavor. “Another one of my favorites is the saffron squid,” he says. Served on a skewer, “just dip it in the saffron and enjoy it.” Also available on skewers: chicken infused with arak, a Levantine spirit that tastes like anise, and cumin lamb with smoky muhammara.

Design-wise, Marcelino’s is a stunner. “We’re keeping the mood similar [to the original],” says Ali. “Cozy, rustic, and dark.” Although his version of “rustic” seems a bit swankier than most: The Seaport space features eye-catching design inspired by Spanish and Arabic architecture, from plush seating and a dramatic archway entrance to infinity mirrors and chandeliers.

It’s supremely inviting, even for those who are looking for just a simple drink on the waterfront. There are classic cocktails aplenty on the menu, from Negronis to espresso martinis. But for those feeling a little bit more adventurous, a bright and refreshing parsley-infused cocktail, a spirit-forward drink inspired by baklava, and a spicy mix of Mexican liquors, quince, and chili peppers await.

2 Northern Ave., Seaport District, Boston, 857-957-0094, marcelinosboutiquebar.com/boston.