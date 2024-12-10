The Five Best Indie Cinemas in Greater Boston

From a Harvard Square arthouse to a West Newton community staple, these local institutions have kept our city a thriving cultural hub.

Even if you don’t recognize any title on this arthouse theater’s schedule, you’ll certainly leave entertained—no matter what early-aughts indie or spine-chilling silent film is on the big screen. (Nosferatu circa 1922, anyone?)

40 Brattle St., Cambridge, brattlefilm.org.

Coolidge Corner Theatre

Fresh off a $15 million makeover, this Brookline institution balances sleek upgrades with its cherished community vibe. New hits, cult faves, and 70 mm showings still grace its screens.

290 Harvard St., Brookline, coolidge.org.

Harvard Film Archive

This cinematheque isn’t just a film-preservation powerhouse, housing more than 40,000 global movies—it’s also a cutting-edge theater screening cinematic gems, from timeless classics to hidden rarities.

24 Quincy St., Cambridge, harvardfilmarchive.org.

Somerville Theatre

The theater’s century-old stage has hosted legendary live acts, but its selection of recorded entertainment shines just as bright. A Hitchcock double feature? Sounds like a great date night to us.

55 Davis Square, Somerville, somervilletheatre.com.

West Newton Cinema

Saved from the wrecking ball by a mystery donor in 2024, this nearly 90-year-old cinema keeps showing new and indie flicks, now with a local-filmmaker showcase. Next up: a facelift to ensure its star keeps shining.

1296 Washington St., West Newton, westnewtoncinema.com.

First published in the print edition of Boston magazine’s December 2024 / January 2025 issue as part of the “Hollywood Comes to Boston” package, with the headline, “A Night at the Movies.”

Hollywood Comes to Boston