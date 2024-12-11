Five Great Boston-Area Film Festivals
Hit these curated annual events for cutting-edge cinema, from fresh sci-fi to indie darlings.
For Horror and Experimental Films
WHAT: Boston Underground Film Festival (BUFF)
WHEN: Late March
WHY GO: For 25 years, BUFF has celebrated what it describes as “unconventional stories, idiosyncratic voices, fever dreams, and nightmarish visions”—think the gory convent-set horror Immaculate and the paranoia-riddled, Cape Cod–made The Unheard. bostonunderground.org.
For Sci-Fi and Fantasy
WHAT: Boston Sci-Fi Film Festival
WHEN: Mid-February
WHY GO: This five-day science-fiction extravaganza at the Somerville Theatre showcases 100-plus projects and culminates in a 24-hour movie marathon of everything from classics to cheesefests (in 2024, that included The Matrix and Attack of the Crab Monsters). bostonscifi.com.
For Independent Films
WHAT: Boston Film Festival (BFF)
WHEN: Late September
WHY GO: Indie premieres are where this festival shines. This past year included audience choice winner Any Day Now, a Gardner Museum heist retelling from locally bred screenwriter Eric Aronson, and Sheepdog, a veteran-focused drama filmed and set in western Massachusetts. bostonfilmfestival.org.
For Short Films
WHAT: Roxbury International Film Festival
WHEN: Late June–early July
WHY GO: For shorts galore, of course. Though the festival showcases films of all genres and lengths, each reflecting the experiences of Black and brown people, more than 60 of the 90-plus projects in last year’s installation were short films, including docs and scripted pieces from local filmmakers. roxfilmfest.com.
For International Films
WHAT: CineFest Latino Boston
WHEN: Late September
WHY GO: This new-ish festival has booked big films highlighting works from Hispanic artists not only in the U.S. but also across Latin America. Highlights include the Venezuelan coming-of-age drama La Sombra del Sol and the CineFest audience choice winner Igualada, which documents Colombian activist Francia Márquez’s presidential campaign.
cinefestlatino.com.
First published in the print edition of the December 2024/January 2025 issue as part of the “Hollywood Comes to Boston” package.