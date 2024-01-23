The ‘Top Doctors 2024’ List Is Here

Find the Boston area's 2,048 finest physicians, in 74 specialties, as chosen by their peers.

Top Doctor Shaun Wason, a urologist at Beth Israel Deaconess. / Photo by Ken Richardson

Whether you’re new to Boston and looking for a dermatologist or seeking out a specialist to guide you through a recent diagnosis, how do you choose from the city’s legion of excellent professionals? With an assist from the annual Top Doctors list, of course. The directory—created by healthcare research firm Castle Connolly Medical Ltd.—includes 2,048 of the region’s finest physicians, as determined by their peers. Find recommended physicians in 74 specialties, and rest easy knowing many of the world’s most talented doctors practice right in your own backyard.

See the list

From left: Jessica Allegretti of Brigham and Women’s, Ali Raja of Mass General, and Ashtar Chami of Tufts Medical Center. / Photograph by Ken Richardson

Read More About:

Trending

  1. On the Market: A Contemporary Beachfront Compound in Chatham

  2. Where to Find Boston’s Best, Most Scrumptious Secret Menu Items

  3. Boston Athenaeum’s Restaurant, Folio, Opens Soon on Beacon Hill

  4. On the Market: A Cambridge Penthouse Overlooking the Charles

  5. You Can Eat an Apres-Ski Feast in Your Very Own Heated Gondola