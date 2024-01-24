Five Skin Treatments to Try This Winter in Boston

Winter’s dark days and dry air can wreak havoc on your glow—as well as your psyche. Fear not: There are a slew of things you can do locally to brighten your look.

Airbrush Spray Tanning

Pure Glow

Among the easiest ways to improve dry, dull skin is to indulge in an airbrush tan. You’re in good hands at Pure Glow, where technicians will study your complexion and apply a blend that mimics your skin’s natural tan, not only brightening but also hiding blemishes and imperfections in the process. The treatment takes about 20 minutes, with results lasting up to 10 days—about as long as a sun-kissed Caribbean glow.

176 Newbury St., Boston, 617-267-4455; 22 Church St., Wellesley, 781-489-5719; pureglow.com.

Hair Highlights

Monika Ramizi, Salon Mario Russo

When sunshine is in short supply, adding a few highlights around your face can work wonders. Just ask colorist Monika Ramizi, who’s been brightening up lifeless winter locks for decades. She’ll advise you on what’s most flattering for your face shape and skin tone, whether it’s lightening a few strands or trying balayage, a process that blends into your hair color while minimizing roots.

71 Park Plaza, Boston, 617-424-6676, mariorusso.com.

Salt Therapy

The Indoor Oasis

Plagued by a never-ending cold this winter? Give halotherapy (a.k.a. salt therapy), a centuries-old, all-natural approach to respiratory health, a try. At the Indoor Oasis in Newton, the treatment takes place in a booth designed to emulate a naturally occurring salt cavern, breaking down purified salt into tiny particles that are dispersed through the air. As you relax and breathe in the mist, the passive treatment kills or slows the growth of bacteria and viruses, leaving you breathing easier (and feeling a little more serene as a result).

383 Elliot St., Newton, 617-964-3737, theindooroasis.com.

Diamond Glow Facial

Dream Spa Medical

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend—especially when they’re incorporated into an advanced facial to give you a healthy luminosity. Dream Spa Medical’s roughly 30-minute treatment begins with a gentle cleansing of the face, followed by an exfoliation with a diamond-tipped wand, which removes impurities while stimulating blood flow. From there, serums selected for your skin type are applied, instantly giving your face a smooth and refreshed appearance. You’ll leave feeling reinvigorated and ready to take on another six weeks of winter.

1340 Beacon St., Brookline, 339-217-5096, dreamspamedical.com.

IV Vitamin Therapy

Laser MD Medspa

If you’re feeling like your energy levels are dragging these days, intravenous vitamin therapy—which sends vitamins and minerals directly into your bloodstream—may offer a boost. The process can also help rehydrate you and enhance your skin, making it the ideal treatment for the doldrums of winter. The Laser MD Medspa team recommends a consult to determine which IV “cocktail” suits your needs: The “Rise and Shine” drip, for example, promises to reinvigorate you after a sleepless night, while the “Fountain of Youth” vows to detoxify and replenish the body with nutrients that contribute to a more youthful appearance over time. Sign us up!

172 Newbury St., Boston, 617-433-5420, lasermdmedspa.com.