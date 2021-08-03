Party Pics

Photos: Sipsmith Gin Launch Party at Woods Hill Pier 4

Check out scenes from the July 27, 2021 event at Woods Hill Pier 4.

On Tuesday, July 27 Sipsmith Gin celebrated the launch of their summer pop-up bar on the beautiful waterfront patio at Woods Hill Pier 4.  Guests enjoyed farm-to-glass cocktails curated by Woods Hill principal bartender Michael Ciaccio, along with a build-your-own gin + tonic bar featuring a variety of Sipsmith expressions and seasonal ingredients like fresh watermelon and basil.  Delicious bites from Woods Hill, such as mini lobster popovers, gruyere gougères, and east coast oysters were adored by all.  The pop-up bar is open from 5-9pm on August 3, 4, 6, 10, 11, 13, and 14.   Seating is first come, first served.  No reservations required.

 

Photo credit: Melissa Ostrow

The Hub Today hosts Colton Bradford and Derek Zagami

 

Woods Hill Pier 4 Principal Bartender Michael Ciaccio

 

Kinesha Goldson and Jennifer Pham

 

Sarah McMahon and Brayan Mesa

 

Boston magazine’s Lynne Montesanto and Kirk Davis

 

Nicole Gagnon and Armani Thao

 

Jeff and Jaylee Momplaisir

 

Madeleine Capino, Kristin Canty, Sarah McMahon, Derek Zagami, Brayan Mesa, and Colton Bradford

 

Griff Gall and Daniel Quinn

 

Rebecca Brackett and Em Ellison

