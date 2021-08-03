Photos: Sipsmith Gin Launch Party at Woods Hill Pier 4

Check out scenes from the July 27, 2021 event at Woods Hill Pier 4.

On Tuesday, July 27 Sipsmith Gin celebrated the launch of their summer pop-up bar on the beautiful waterfront patio at Woods Hill Pier 4. Guests enjoyed farm-to-glass cocktails curated by Woods Hill principal bartender Michael Ciaccio, along with a build-your-own gin + tonic bar featuring a variety of Sipsmith expressions and seasonal ingredients like fresh watermelon and basil. Delicious bites from Woods Hill, such as mini lobster popovers, gruyere gougères, and east coast oysters were adored by all. The pop-up bar is open from 5-9pm on August 3, 4, 6, 10, 11, 13, and 14. Seating is first come, first served. No reservations required.

Photo credit: Melissa Ostrow