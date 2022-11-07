Photos: Boston magazine’s Taste
On Tuesday, November 1st, more than 1300 guests attended Boston magazine's culinary event of the year, Taste!
Photos by: Melissa Ostrow Photography
Boston magazine’s annual Taste event made a historic return this year to celebrate the Top Restaurants in the November issue. This year’s event took place at the SoWa Power Station with more than 20 of Boston’s most notable chefs and restaurants as well as an array of beverages and signature cocktails from sponsors for guests to select from.
The power station shined with tall trees throughout the space provided by Tyger Event + Design and Production, and entertainment from Speechless and DJ Ryan Brown filled the air throughout the evening for guests.
It was an exciting evening with extraordinary culinary talent. A portion of the evening’s proceeds directly supported The Schwartz Center for Compassionate Healthcare whose mission is to put compassion at the heart of healthcare through programs, education, and advocacy.
Thank you and congratulations to our participating restaurants:
- Alcove
- Bar Mezzana
- Celeste
- DAKZEN
- Darryl’s Corner Bar and Kitchen
- Dumpling Cafe
- Fox & the Knife
- Grill 23 & Bar
- haley.henry wine bar
- MAHANIYOM
- MIDA
- Mooncusser
- Nightshade Noodle Bar
- Puritan & Company
- Rare Steakhouse
- Red8
- Sarma Restaurant
- Select Oyster Bar
- sycamore
- TABLE
- Tambo 22
- Yvonne’s Supper Club
- Urban Hearth & Wulf’s
Thank you to our 2022 Event Sponsors:
- Stella Artois
- Polar
- Jefferson’s Bourbon
- Keepers Heart
- Vineyard Brands
- RIW
- Ghost Tequila
- Campari
- Hotaling
- Tasmanian Vodka
- 90+ Cellars
Event Design and Production: Tyger Events + Design