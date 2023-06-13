Our Favorite New Newbury Street Stores So Far in 2023

Have you noticed all the new shops opening along the Back Bay stretch this year? We certainly have. Here are the five arrivals we love the most.

FOR SNEAKERS

New Balance

Only the second of its kind globally, New Balance’s recently opened Boston concept store isn’t just a shoe-shopping experience but an interactive museum of sorts revealing the inside story behind some of the brand’s most beloved gear. Bonus points for the “Find Your Fit” 3-D foot scanner—because, believe it or not, your foot shape changes quite a bit over the course of your lifetime.

124 Newbury St., Boston, 617-266-1583, newbalance.com.

FOR EYEWEAR

Moscot

With 25 shops worldwide, this New York eyewear brand finds its newest home where CEO and fourth-generation owner Harvey Moscot went to undergrad and optometry school. Outfitted in midcentury-modern design accents, the full-service optical boutique, which opened in April, offers sleek sunglasses with hand-dip-dyed lenses in all the colors of the rainbow. Or go prescription in Tom Hanks’s favorite style, the “Gelt,” which gives off ’50s vibes in the best way possible.

142 Newbury St., Boston, 857-328-1000, moscot.com.



FOR FRAGRANCES AND COSMETICS

Byredo

Designed with utilitarian metal and glass juxtaposed with soft cowhide and greenery, this gorgeous, gallery-like shop makes you feel both invited to enter and unsure if you should touch anything. But fear not—a trip here is a sensory experience, with perfumes, home fragrances, makeup, and body-care products at your fingertips and nares. The perfumes are a strong point, with lush scents inspired by everything from the Mojave Desert to Romani culture.

139B Newbury St., Boston, 617-841-2410, byredo.com.



FOR SKIN CARE

Skin Laundry

Only have 15 minutes to get glowing? At this California import, which opened on Newbury Street in February, registered nurses perform laser facials that target all kinds of skin issues—from acne and hyperpigmentation to rosacea and fine lines—with absolutely no downtime. If you want to keep your radiant complexion going even longer, pick up the hydrocolloid acne patches and signature serums for moisturization.

128 Newbury St., Boston, 617-683-1796, skinlaundry.com.

FOR LINENS

Parachute

Finding the right sheets for the summer months is important: too thin and your toes will feel cold in the AC; too thick and you’ll wake up in a sweat. Thankfully, this home brand recently parachuted into Boston from California, offering all of the organic sheets, towels, robes, slippers, and even mattresses you need to make your home feel like a luxury hotel.

154 Newbury St., Boston, 617-231-9887, parachutehome.com.

First published in the print edition of the June 2023 issue with the headline “New Kids on the Block.”