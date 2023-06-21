Party Pics

Photos: Quotable Magazine’s Summer Issue Launch Soirée

Check out the scenes from the June 7, 2023 event at Six/West.

By ·

On June 7th, Quotable Magazine, a Boston-based publication focused on female entrepreneurship, celebrated a special Boston issue with a Summer Issue Launch Soirée at Six/West. The event celebrated female founders from around the city, with over 100 guests, almost all of which were local women business owners.

Local, women-owned sponsors Velo Vodka, Mirabella Crown Imports, Chic Party Carts, and TP Bookkeeping, made this event possible. Event charity partner: Mass NOW (national organization for women).

Quotable Magazine is published by Quotable Media Co, a Boston-based PR agency and media company, founded by Alessandra Pollina.

Photography by Marian Siljeholm Photography

Paige Burns, Founder of Main Page Media, shows off her spread in Quotable Magazine

Mirabella Crown Imports Co-Founder Kate Russo & Family – Wine Sponsor

Quotable Media Co & Quotable Magazine Team Members

Local influencer Kara Cofield (@mrscofieldandco) & her sister

Doyin Akinpelu, Founder of House of Royal, featured in Quotable Magazine

Cover Girl Dr. Neda Hovaizi, Founder of Lumiere Dental Spa and Lumiere Aesthetics, with her husband and teams

Colleen Eyges of Velo Vodka – Event Sponsor, with Alessandra Pollina, Founder of Quotable Magazine

Chic Party Carts owner Liz White

Naitasia Hensey President of Mass NOW – Charity partner

 

Read More About:

Trending

  1. On the Market: A Celtics Co-Owner's $8.9 Million Weston Mansion

  2. Where to Find Boston's Best Burgers

  3. So You Want to Live in the Seaport?

  4. Where to Find the Best Cookies in Greater Boston

  5. Can Boston's Clean and Green Energy Innovators Save the World?

  6. The 18 Greatest Resort Golf Holes in New England

  7. It's Officially Time to Overhaul Massachusetts' Worst State Symbols