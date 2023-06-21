Photos: Quotable Magazine’s Summer Issue Launch Soirée

Check out the scenes from the June 7, 2023 event at Six/West.

On June 7th, Quotable Magazine, a Boston-based publication focused on female entrepreneurship, celebrated a special Boston issue with a Summer Issue Launch Soirée at Six/West. The event celebrated female founders from around the city, with over 100 guests, almost all of which were local women business owners.

Local, women-owned sponsors Velo Vodka, Mirabella Crown Imports, Chic Party Carts, and TP Bookkeeping, made this event possible. Event charity partner: Mass NOW (national organization for women).

Quotable Magazine is published by Quotable Media Co, a Boston-based PR agency and media company, founded by Alessandra Pollina.

Photography by Marian Siljeholm Photography