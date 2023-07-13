Photos: The Good Party

Check out the scenes from the June 8, 2023 event at Doña Habana.

Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries recently held The Good Party, its annual signature event, at Doña Habana in Roxbury. Board members, partners, neighbors, and friends came together to recognize the accomplishments of the individuals Goodwill serves. The highlight of the evening was the presentation by a Goodwill participant who shared his journey of finding a job and hope when he came to Goodwill. Goodwill is a community-based nonprofit. Its mission is to help individuals with barriers to self-sufficiency to achieve independence and dignity through work.

Photography by Angela Rowlings and Abel Uribe