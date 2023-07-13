Party Pics

Photos: The Good Party

Check out the scenes from the June 8, 2023 event at Doña Habana.

By ·

Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries recently held The Good Party, its annual signature event, at Doña Habana in Roxbury. Board members, partners, neighbors, and friends came together to recognize the accomplishments of the individuals Goodwill serves. The highlight of the evening was the presentation by a Goodwill participant who shared his journey of finding a job and hope when he came to Goodwill. Goodwill is a community-based nonprofit. Its mission is to help individuals with barriers to self-sufficiency to achieve independence and dignity through work.

Photography by Angela Rowlings and Abel Uribe

Goodwill CEO Joanne Hilferty with Goodwill Board members Rob Diestel and Linda Williams.

Carol Ishkanian and Goodwill Board member Paul Andrew.

Wanda Geer, Phyliss Barajas, Dr. J. Keith Motley, Mary Reed, and Goodwill CEO Joanne Hilferty.

Goodwill Board members Jimmy Nguyen and Maria Harris.

Goodwill CEO Joanne Hilferty and Goodwill Board Chair Sally Mason Boemer.

Goodwill CEO Joanne Hilferty and Hector Piña and Nivia Piña of Doña Habana.

Read More About:

Trending

  1. Photos: The Good Party – Boston Magazine

  2. The Art of Marriage

  3. Photos: Melmark New England’s Gala – Boston Magazine

  4. Our Favorite New Newbury Street Stores So Far in 2023

  5. Melina Cortes-Nmili Is Boston's Best Clothing Designer of 2023

  6. Photos: Quotable Magazine's Summer Issue Launch Soirée – Boston Magazine

  7. Green Room's Jessica Thorton is Boston's Best Colorist for 2023