Photos: Sean McDonough Celebrity Golf Classic

Check out scenes from the August 4 - August 5, 2024 event at the Boston Harbor Hotel and Boston Golf Club in Hingham.

Sean and Erin McDonough hosted the Sean McDonough Celebrity Golf Classic August 4-5 at the Boston Harbor Hotel and Boston Golf Club in Hingham to benefit cardiac amyloidosis research at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Held in honor and memory of the McDonough’s father, the legendary Boston Globe sportswriter Will McDonough, the event convenes sports and entertainment celebrities—including actor/comedian Bill Murray, NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, and singer/actor Donnie Wahlberg —to support a great cause. Since 2018, the event has raised $3 million.

Photography by Hannah Rose Photography

To donate to the McDonough family’s fundraising efforts for the research at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, go to the Sean McDonough Celebrity Golf Classic giving page at bwhgiving.org/mcdonough.