Party Pics

Photos: Sean McDonough Celebrity Golf Classic

Check out scenes from the August 4 - August 5, 2024 event at the Boston Harbor Hotel and Boston Golf Club in Hingham.

Sean and Erin McDonough hosted the Sean McDonough Celebrity Golf Classic August 4-5 at the Boston Harbor Hotel and Boston Golf Club in Hingham to benefit cardiac amyloidosis research at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Held in honor and memory of the McDonough’s father, the legendary Boston Globe sportswriter Will McDonough, the event convenes sports and entertainment celebrities—including actor/comedian Bill Murray, NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, and singer/actor Donnie Wahlberg —to support a great cause. Since 2018, the event has raised $3 million.

Photography by Hannah Rose Photography

L-R: Bill Murray, Sean McDonough, Rodney Falk, MD

L-R: Charles Barkley, Sean McDonough, Rodney Falk, MD

L-R: Erin McDonough, Sean McDonough, Goli Darabi, Rodney Falk, MD

 

 

To donate to the McDonough family’s fundraising efforts for the research at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, go to the Sean McDonough Celebrity Golf Classic giving page at bwhgiving.org/mcdonough.

Read More About:

Trending

  1. Photos: Sean McDonough Celebrity Golf Classic – Boston Magazine

  2. Photos: 10th Annual Ethnic Boston Food Festival – Boston Magazine

  3. Photos: Friends of the Public Garden Summer Party – Boston Magazine

  4. Boston Brand Winston Flowers Moves to The Street Chestnut Hill

  5. Photos: The Good Party – Boston Magazine