Photos: Friends of the Public Garden Lee Candle Ceremony

Check out scenes from the January 13, 2025 event at the Public Garden.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

As we begin the New Year, the Friends of the Public Garden honored the lasting contributions of former President Emeritus, the late Henry Lee. This week would have marked his 100th birthday, a milestone we recognize as a testament to his tireless commitment to our parks.

In tribute to Henry’s legacy, the Friends created the Henry Lee Fund for Boston Parks. The fund aims to positively affect communities in need by providing small grants to enhance public greenspaces throughout Boston.

Photography by Friends of the Public Garden