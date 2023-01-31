When the Prince and Princess of Wales Came to Boston

Scenes from the Earthshot Prize Awards. Plus, the Women’s Lunch Place Spaghetti Dinner and a Joey O’Donnell film premiere.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

The Earthshot Prize Awards

MGM Music Hall at Fenway

December 2, 2022

The Prince and Princess of Wales took a risk in choosing Boston to host their Earthshot Prize Awards; the fans at a Celtics game offered them a distinctly lukewarm reception, and it was incongruous, to say the least, to stare at the back of HRH’s bald head at Piers Park in East Boston, with the steeple of the Revolution-spurring Old North Church visible beyond.

Meanwhile, the main event was genuinely impressive. Held at the MGM Music Hall to award £1 million each to five climate activists around the world, the evening included appearances by the likes of Oscar winner Rami Malek, incomparable diva Annie Lennox, and funniest living human Catherine O’Hara. Also spotted on the red carpet were such illustrious locals as Dr. and Dr. Uzo and Erik Erlingsson and power broker Micho Spring.

There was some grumbling about the fact that the bathrooms would be unavailable during the ceremony, and one clever guest flouted the “no drinks at your seat” rule by filling his reusable water bottle with vodka. The evening’s announcer had to beg everyone to sit down, “…even you rich people in front,” and then made a tasteless joke about the evening’s only carbon emissions coming from the crew after eating hot dogs. Other interesting moments included the royal couple’s walk onstage to the curious musical choice of “Bette Davis Eyes,” and images of plastic garbage playing onscreen while David Beckham made his entrance. That said, the awardees, whose acceptance speeches were made via satellite, lent the proceedings real heft.

As one guest put it, “It’s like the Oscars, only about something that matters.” “Yeah,” said a friend. “Now I’m picturing Will Smith walking up on stage and slapping Prince William.”

David Beckham (sans Posh Spice) flew in from Qatar to announce an Earthshot winner.

Sandy and Paul Edgerley working the “green carpet.”

The legendary Annie Lennox performing.

R & B duo Chloe x Halle raised the roof.

Women’s Lunch Place Spaghetti Dinner

Fairmont Copley Plaza

October 21, 2022

The Back Bay women’s shelter celebrated its 40th anniversary with its annual Spaghetti Dinner, and rarely has a plate of pasta done so much good.

Tech pioneer Jim Manzi (right) talking with Cathy and Donald Miller.

Wall Street Journal alum Bill Bulkeley with his wife, Deb, daughter Laura, and son-in-law Christian Larwood.

Board member and event cochair Janine Danielson (far left) and her staff of accounting whizzes at LGA.

Joey O’Donnell Film Premiere

Revere Hotel and AMC Boston Common

November 6, 2022

In its years of raising money to battle cystic fibrosis, this event has attracted an A-list crowd to graze on delicious food before getting a sneak peek at a soon-to-be-released movie. This past November, it was the Netflix drama The Swimmers.

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation head Pam Spitzer with Wyoming real estate titan Paul del Rossi.

Concessions kingpin Joe O’Donnell with activist Kristina Hare Lyons and her nightlife mogul husband, Patrick.

The crew from Serafina, one of the many restaurants that fed a hungry and appreciative crowd.

Ski-industry visionaries Tyler (left) and Brian Fairbank flanking the stunning Giovanna Fessenden (left) and Vikki Fairbank.

First published in the print version of the February 2023 issue with the headline, “The Royals Are Coming!”

Previously

Dispatches from Boston’s Swankiest Parties (January 2023 issue)