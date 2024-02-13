A Delightful Afternoon of Extended Pinkies and Bonhomie

Dispatches from the city's swankiest affairs: The third annual Newbury Cup tea party, the Mass General for Children Storybook Ball and the United in Style fashion show.

The third annual Newbury Cup tea party took place at the Newbury Boston, where the ballroom overlooking the Public Garden was packed to capacity with a high-powered, flawlessly dressed, mostly female crowd. Conceived by Simone Winston, Lisa Pierpont, and Shannon Pastuszak, the group chooses a charitable theme (fighting homelessness, increasing access to mental health care, etc.) and researches emerging local nonprofits that address that particular need.

After voting on a winner, they volunteer there for a year, and it all culminates in a delightful afternoon of extended pinkies and bonhomie, where as much champagne is imbibed as Earl Grey, and plenty of tea is spilled. The winning charity also receives a loving cup from Tiffany’s and a hefty donation. This year’s recipient was Ethos, a nonprofit that provides services to the elderly ranging from home care to meal delivery, hosts an annual senior prom, and operates a weekly luncheon catering to older members of the LGBTQ+ community.

On hand for the afternoon were the likes of Back Bay boss lady Maura Connolly, aptly named hotelier Carlos Bueno, force of nature Jane Deery, the effervescent Kat VanDernoot, soigné superwoman Penny Fireman, Tiffany’s charmer Cedric Tonello, recycling titan Karen Osborn, fashion icon Adriana Hassan, Ethos chief development officer Raymond Santos, and so on and so forth.

Tables were decorated with teapots and cups depicting the mallards from Make Way for Ducklings, as well as gorgeous flower arrangements and towers of tea sandwiches and treats. Overheard while everyone was searching for their place cards: “I’ve already seen everyone in this room twice this week, and I’ll see them all again on Saturday. Sometimes, it feels like there are only 200 people in Boston.”

Perhaps true, but Boston now has a new tea party to be proud of.

Once Upon a Time

An indisputable highlight of the city’s social calendar is the Storybook Ball to benefit Mass General for Children. This year, the black-tie evening, held at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport and cochaired by Rachel and Bill Motley and Laura Will and David Nicholson, featured its signature carnival booths, cocktails, dinner, and dancing (not necessarily in that order). The live auction, meanwhile, included a Kentucky Derby package, a dinner catered by top chef Douglass Williams and sommelier extraordinaire TJ Douglas, and the opportunity to watch your kid scramble after rebounds during warmup at a Celtics game.

Best Dressed

The United in Style fashion show was held at The Shops at Chestnut Hill to benefit Dress for Success and Project Smile, two nonprofits providing men and women in need with wardrobes to help them reenter the workforce. WCVB’s Chronicle anchor Shayna Seymour and Ramiro Torres of HOT 96.9 served as emcees, and the cocktail party before the runway presentation loosened everyone’s purse strings enough to raise nearly $20,000.

First published in the print edition of the February 2024 issue with the headline, “Long May It Runneth Over.”