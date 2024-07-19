Bookworms Unite! Scenes from the Literary Lights Dinner at the Boston Public Library

Our intrepid society columnist ate, drank, and toted home books from this year's annual BPL Special Collections fundraiser.

Photo by Michael Blanchard

As event cochair Lisa Pierpont astutely pointed out, “Hollywood might have actors and movies, but Boston has writers and books.” Accordingly, the Associates of the Boston Public Library held their annual Literary Lights dinner at the Fairmont Copley Plaza to honor a group of prominent authors and raise funds for the library’s Special Collections. As always, the centerpieces were candelabra draped in ivy and surrounded with Jenga-like stacks of books by the honorees, which guests took home as party favors, and, as always, everyone tried not to be greedy. Also as always, some of us failed miserably and left dragging fully loaded tote bags.

The centerpieces. / Photo by Michael Blanchard

Cochair Lisa Pierpont. / Photo by Michael Blanchard

Callie Crossley and Usha Pasi. / Photo by Michael Blanchard

Joe Berman, Alyce Lee, Thomas O’Brien, Katherine Clark, and Patrick Lee. / Photo by Michael Blanchard

Literary Lights keynote speaker Stacy Schiff. / Photo by Michael Blanchard

From left to right: Boston Public Library President David Leonard, presenters Christopher Castellani and Stephen McCauley, Literary Light William Landay, Stacy Schiff, Literary Light Alison Bechdel, US Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith, presenter Bill Littlefield, Literary Light Dan Shaughnessy, presenter Heather Cox Richardson, GBH arts editor and host of the Culture Show Jared Bowen.

Joe Berman (Boston Public Library Board Member, Associates of the Boston Public Library Board Member), Alyce Lee (Board Chair of the Associates of the Boston Public Library), Thomas N. O’Brien (Honorary Chair, MANAGING PARTNER, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of HYM), Congresswoman Katherine Clark, Patrick Lee (Co-Founder and Co-owner of Trinity Financial, Inc. and Trinity Management, LLC) / Photo by Michael Blanchard

AJ Hernandez, Angela Peri, Marci Darling Johnson. / Photo by Michael Blanchard

Christopher Castellani presents Alison Bechdel with an award. / Photo by Michael Blanchard

Kevin Young receives an award from Tracy K. Smith. / Photo by Michael Blanchard

Just try not to take home those centerpieces! / Photo by Michael Blanchard

Jared Bowen, David Leonard, Beth Prindle, Kristin Parker, and Mary French. / Photo by Michael Blanchard

Dan Shaughnessy autographing his book, Wish it Lasted Forever.

