Bookworms Unite! Scenes from the Literary Lights Dinner at the Boston Public Library

Our intrepid society columnist ate, drank, and toted home books from this year's annual BPL Special Collections fundraiser.

As event cochair Lisa Pierpont astutely pointed out, “Hollywood might have actors and movies, but Boston has writers and books.” Accordingly, the Associates of the Boston Public Library held their annual Literary Lights dinner at the Fairmont Copley Plaza to honor a group of prominent authors and raise funds for the library’s Special Collections. As always, the centerpieces were candelabra draped in ivy and surrounded with Jenga-like stacks of books by the honorees, which guests took home as party favors, and, as always, everyone tried not to be greedy. Also as always, some of us failed miserably and left dragging fully loaded tote bags.

A version of this was first published in the print edition of the July 2024 issue with the headline, “Parks and Recreation.”