Provincetown, Raúl Esparza, and a Parade of Scary Exes

Our intrepid society columnist reports from Boston's swankiest affairs, including the Fine Arts Work Center's Summer Awards Celebration, the Stargazer Gala, and Jack Connors' last Beach Ball.

You could probably hear the standing ovation all the way in Boston when beloved businesswoman Lynne Kortenhaus was honored by the Fine Arts Work Center at its swanky Summer Awards Celebration, held at the foot of Provincetown’s Pilgrim Monument. Fellow honorees Terrance Hayes, a National Book Award–winning poet, and Jacolby Satterwhite, a multimedia conceptual artist whose work is at the Whitney and MoMA, were received with equal enthusiasm after a sparkling cocktail hour and family-style Italian feast.

Spotted around the tent: film producer Tim Grafft and his architect husband, David Hacin; museum directors Christine McCarthy and Hunter O’Hanian; real estate scion Ron Druker and his lovely other half, Julie; gentlemen of leisure Neal Balkowitsch and Donald Nelson; über-decorator Ken Fulk and his pianist husband, Kurt Wootton; design avatars Cheryl and Jeffrey Katz; mega art collectors Steve Corkin and Dan Maddalena; arts booster Lise Motherwell; one woman who claimed her husband had gotten his butt pinched five times on their way to the party; and one man who admitted he’d packed three different outfits but not a single pair of underwear.

Broadway legend Raúl Esparza crooned for the crowd, a few of whom were moved to tears, after which DJ Chris Roxx got things going on the dance floor.

Overheard by the bar: “These things are always a parade of scary exes for me, but I haven’t run into any.”

“Well, the night’s still young.”

However, the evening’s best exchange was:

“I think we’ve met.”

“Yes, actually. We’ve dated.”

Wastin’ Away Again in Margaritaville

Named for the pioneering 19th-century Nantucket astronomer and educator, the Maria Mitchell Association held its Stargazer Gala on a lawn overlooking Polpis Harbor in Nantucket, with a Jimmy Buffet theme and a crowd that included the likes of cochairs Elizabeth Georgantas and Tanya Foreman, and committee member Kyle Karp and her husband, Douglass. Guests gasped over the spectacular sunset and then moved into the tent for dinner.

In Memoriam

The gaping chasm left in Boston’s social and philanthropic communities by the passing of Jack Connors can’t be overstated, but fortunately, the advertising legend was able to enjoy one last Beach Ball, the annual fundraiser for Connors’s Camp Harbor View, which was held at the SoWA Power Station and raised more than $13 million. The organization provides summer camp and year-round programs for underprivileged kids, and the evening attracted the likes of Senator Ed Markey, Governor Maura Healey, and Mayor Michelle Wu. Rest well, Jack.

First published in the print edition of Boston magazine’s October 2024 issue with the headline, “Unforgettable, Thats What You Are.”