On the Market: A Waterfront Retreat in Suburban New Hampshire

Located 45 minutes from Boston, this Windham home on a pond offers a taste of nature while being close to the city.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

11 Beech Street, Windham, NH

Price: $2,700,000

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Size: 6,388 square feet $2,700,0006,388 square feet

If you’re not back in the office five days a week and aren’t afraid of a little commute when you do return, consider this Windham home. This southern New Hampshire retreat is a 45-minute drive from Boston, but worlds away in the sense that it offers a quiet escape while having the city at your fingertips. The estate is located at the edge of Cobbett’s Pond, a 302-acre body of water that extends about two miles. In buying this land, you’ll get your own private access to the pond while still being close to everything Boston offers.

While this contemporary-style home embraces the wilderness, it also brings a touch of luxury. When you enter, you’re greeted by a great room with sweeping 18-foot ceilings and tall windows that offer a peek of the pond outside. A full-scale wet bar and a fireplace finish off the space, making it a perfect entertainment area. An elevated eat-in kitchen with a butler’s pantry makes it so you can easily cook up and serve hors d’oeuvres while still chatting with your guests.

Upstairs, a primary bedroom suite offers a chance to relax while gazing out on the water thanks to its spa-like bathroom. A walk-in closet and a laundry room only add to the space to make it paradise for any fashionista who goes through outfits quickly. On the third level, you’ll find an office and living room space where you can work on days you’re not commuting.

After a long day in the home office, burn off some steam in the lower level, which has a home gym and bath. Or you can unwind by taking a long walk along the pond, 146 feet of which you have total access to thanks to the water frontage that comes with the property. This home also comes with a plethora of outdoor living spaces from which to enjoy the beauty surrounding you. A screened-in porch and composite deck allow you the chance to embrace the great outdoors while still indulging in some of the creature comfort this perfect home affords.

For more information, contact Shannon DiPetro, Coco, Early & Associates Windham Division, cocoearly.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.