Home Design

This Lincoln Kitchen Sports an In-Ground Wine Cellar

The 9-foot-deep cellar is the first of its kind on the East Coast.

By ·

To give the illusion of airiness in a 200-square-foot space with low ceilings, the cabinets were installed a quarter inch from the ceiling to create a shadow line. “It reduces how heavy things feel when something appears as though it’s floating,” Schiffer says. Photo by Sabrina Cole Quinn

When the owners of this Lincoln home requested a party-ready kitchen, they could have stopped at a designated beverage fridge. But where’s the fun in that? Instead, Nick Schiffer of NS Builders took it to a new level—literally—when he cut through the floor into the basement and put in a 9-foot-deep, chilled wine cellar built around a spiral staircase. The refrigerated column arrived in pieces and “fit together like Legos,” Schiffer says. Self-contained, the cellar holds 1,800 bottles of wine and is the first of its kind to be installed on the East Coast. Schiffer had a photo of the unit saved to his phone, keeping it in mind for his next home. “For a client to go for it was really exciting,” he says.

Photo by Sabrina Cole Quinn

Photo by Sabrina Cole Quinn

Amy Lynn Interiors worked closely with NS Builders to “maximize space [in the kitchen] and make small but impactful moves,” Schiffer says, including adding a pop of color (“Beau Green” by Benjamin Moore) to the kitchen island.

Photo by Sabrina Cole Quinn

Photo by Sabrina Cole Quinn

A custom pullout drawer makes lugging the heavy bag of food to feed the owners’ three dogs a problem of the past.

Photo by Sabrina Cole Quinn

A double-sided tap pours both coffee and beer, depending on the time of day (and the kind of buzz you’re trying to catch).

Cabinetmaker/Contractor
NS Builders

Interior Designer
Amy Lynn Interiors

Wine Cellar
Genuwine Cellars

See the rest of this year’s featured kitchens here.

Read More About:

Trending

  1. On the Market: A Sudbury Estate with a Backyard Ice Rink

  2. On the Market: A Seafront Mattapoisett Home with a Wraparound Porch

  3. On the Market: A Beachside Mattapoisett Home with a Hidden Staircase

  4. On the Market: A Castle-like Brookline Home with a Tower

  5. On the Market: A Waterfront Rhode Island Estate with Its Own Elevator

  6. On the Market: A Charming Nantucket Getaway with a Fire Pit

  7. On the Market: A Salem Single-Family with Seaside Views and Entertaining Spaces