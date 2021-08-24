This Lincoln Kitchen Sports an In-Ground Wine Cellar

The 9-foot-deep cellar is the first of its kind on the East Coast.

When the owners of this Lincoln home requested a party-ready kitchen, they could have stopped at a designated beverage fridge. But where’s the fun in that? Instead, Nick Schiffer of NS Builders took it to a new level—literally—when he cut through the floor into the basement and put in a 9-foot-deep, chilled wine cellar built around a spiral staircase. The refrigerated column arrived in pieces and “fit together like Legos,” Schiffer says. Self-contained, the cellar holds 1,800 bottles of wine and is the first of its kind to be installed on the East Coast. Schiffer had a photo of the unit saved to his phone, keeping it in mind for his next home. “For a client to go for it was really exciting,” he says.

Amy Lynn Interiors worked closely with NS Builders to “maximize space [in the kitchen] and make small but impactful moves,” Schiffer says, including adding a pop of color (“Beau Green” by Benjamin Moore) to the kitchen island.

A custom pullout drawer makes lugging the heavy bag of food to feed the owners’ three dogs a problem of the past.

A double-sided tap pours both coffee and beer, depending on the time of day (and the kind of buzz you’re trying to catch).

Cabinetmaker/Contractor

NS Builders

Interior Designer

Amy Lynn Interiors

Wine Cellar

Genuwine Cellars

