On the Market: A Farm-Style Home with a Backyard Treehouse

Everything about this home is designed to minimize its carbon footprint, but maximize the fun.

108 Kilby St., Hingham

Price: $1,695,000

Size: 2, 272 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial

The rustic simplicity of a farmhouse meets the forward-thinking trends of today in this chic Hingham home. Built in 2014, this cheery red house may look like your typical farmhouse-style home ripped straight from the pages of HGTV Magazine. But with an eco-friendly design that includes solar panels and countertops made from recycled beer bottles, you’ll rest easy knowing your environmental footprint is minimal as long as you live here.

In addition to repurposed countertops and self-sufficient energy, this house is a dream for allergy sufferers thanks to air systems that filter fresh air in and out of the house. Non-toxic finishes make the house both chic and environmentally safe, while south-facing windows capture the sunlight that fuels the panels and consequently, your home. And all the appliances are energy-efficient, naturally.

But this home isn’t just for the flower child: There are features here that’ll help anyone who wants to tap into their inner child as well. And by that, we mean in the backyard is your own personal tree house. Trek through the greenery-filled grounds to get to the wooden unit, which boasts its own deck with natural wooden accents. The one-room unit makes for the perfect spot to hang out on a cool autumn day. But that’s not all. Inside the main house ,there’s some tall built-ins in with a ladder so fun-loving readers can live out their Beauty and the Beast library dreams.

Of course, this house also has amenities for grownups, too. The living room boasts a wood-burning stove to gather around during the chilly days ahead. Meanwhile, large dining room windows allow you to gaze upon unfolding autumnal scenes from the comfort of your own home. There’s also four spacious bedrooms; the primary suite on the first floor even comes with its own patio.

