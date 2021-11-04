On the Market: A Four-Season Mountainside Retreat in Vermont

Like skiing? Swimming? Curling up by a fire? This secluded vacation home delivers the fun, no matter the time of year.

342 Lesure Road, Stamford, VT

Price: $1,075,000

Size: 6,000 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Winter, spring, summer, or fall, all you have to do is head up to Vermont to make the best of the season in this spectacular home. In a secluded wooded area by the mountains, this home offers a true getaway for any time of year. Right now, you can leaf peep right from the two-tiered backyard deck (and trust that you have the views to do it thanks to this home’s ideal location surrounded by forestry). As temperatures drop and snow starts to fall, Mount Snow and Jiminy Peak ski resorts are just 30 minutes away.

For days when you just don’t feel like leaving the house, you have your choice of three fireplaces and a wood-burning stove to curl up by with a good book or steaming hot mug of tea. With 6,000 square feet of living space, multiple bedrooms, and four full bathrooms, this house offers opportunities galore throughout, so you’ll never be bored on a day when you’re snowed in.

Otherwise, when the weather warms up, you have a backyard pool seated just below this magnificent deck, equipped with a heating system so you can enjoy it late into the summer. With multiple access points to this outdoor entertaining space throughout the open floor plan inside, it serves as a perfect spot to host a summertime party. For quieter days, you might enjoy the nearby hiking trails, perhaps with an equine friend. This property also comes with a two-stall horse barn, complete with tack room and paddock, for those looking to get into riding.

While this house boasts a Vermont address, it’s just a quick 10 to 15 minutes away from the shopping, dining, and culture of the Northern Berkshires, great to enjoy any time of year.

For more information, contact Maureen Dietze, Alton + Westall Real Estate Agency, LLC, altonwestall.com.

