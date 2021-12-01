On the Market: A Four Seasons Condo with Views Out to Cape Cod

This 42nd floor unit has floor-to-ceiling-windows that allow for panoramic views of the Boston skyline and beyond.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

1 Dalton St., #4203, Back Bay

Price: $7,149,000

Size: 2,226 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half

Fact: Boston is a beautiful city. Between the shimmering waters of the Harbor, the tony buildings of Back Bay, and the quiet reprieve of the Charles, it can be hard to pick a favorite sight to see in our waterside city. So why not find a place that offers 180-degree views of the places you love? This two-bedroom unit in Boston’s new Four Seasons hotel is 42 stories up, offering a birds-eye view of everything around you, thanks to its height, its floor-to-ceiling windows, and its custom curved bay windows. Here, in one of the tallest residential towers in New England, you’ll be able to see not just the skylines of Boston and Cambridge but all the way out to Cape Cod.

The views are only one benefit of living in here. Residents of the Four Seasons get access to all the luxurious amenities that make people lust for a stay in this hotel. Live here and receive access to multiple on-site dining options, two spas (one for humans and one for pets), an indoor pool, a gym, a golf simulator, a screening room, plus a residents’ lounge on the 50th story for even taller vistas. Plus, there’s 24/7 concierge and valet services, so you never have to worry about parking your own car in one of the two spaces you get with this airy unit.

Inside the two-bedroom condo, you’ll be greeted with a gallery-inspired entryway with a rotunda. This opens up into a sun-filled entertainment area with 11-foot high cove ceilings and a gas fireplace. Nearby, a kitchen by German manufacturer Siematic boasts Subzero/Wolf appliances, vented cooking, and an island with a breakfast bar. Then head down the American walnut-lined hallways to the bedrooms, both of which have roomy closet space, marble en-suite bathrooms, and those coveted water views, perfect for any resident who loves good panoramic sights and isn’t afraid of heights.

For more information, contact Gabrielle Baron, William Raveis Real Estate & Home Services, raveis.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.