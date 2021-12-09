On the Market: A Newly Constructed Vermont Enclave on 26 Acres of Land

You'll find a pond and woodlands with trails and streams at this nature-lover's paradise by the mountains of Stowe.

500 Carey Farm Road, Stowe, VT

Price: $5,900,000

Size: 6,042 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 6

Spending a day tearing up new snow on the slopes and then coming home to a newly constructed house—who could ask for anything better? Certainly not the next owners of this Stowe enclave, who will receive all this and more. This newly renovated single-family home delivers the contemporary feel of an urban loft thanks to its modern redesign (new residents can keep this vibe, as all the furniture and artwork comes with the place). But this residence places you near the secluded mountains of Vermont for all your wintertime activities. Located off the beaten path in the Weeks Hill enclave of town, you get 27 acres of property with this purchase, complete with a pond, woodlands, trails, and streams. It’s the perfect place for the snow bunny who loves a day of snowshoeing and skiing.

But those of us who prefer spending a frosty day curled up with a good book won’t miss out on the fun. The open-concept main level features a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows so you can enjoy views of Vermont’s snowy peaks, whether you’re sitting by the living room fireplace or whipping up a dish at the marble island in the chef’s kitchen. This space also comes with solid walnut cabinetry, two sinks, two dishwashers, and Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances including a fridge with extra drawers for storing veggies for your next batch of stew. A new radiant-heat concrete floor throughout the living, kitchen, and dining area will keep your feet warmer than your favorite pair of fuzzy socks.

When it’s snowing too much outside for even the most rugged of skiers, you’ll still be all set here. This spacious home also comes with a family room for game night and an exercise room so you can squeeze in a workout for days when you can’t be out on the powder. A glass connector leads to a mudroom and loft in the oversized heated garage, the latter of which can be used as a bedroom. And with a dining patio and fire pit out front, you’ll be prepared for warmer days ahead. But for now, kick back, put on some holiday tunes with the home’s Sonos sound system, and enjoy winter in this perfect snowy retreat.

For more information, contact Brent Libby, Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty, fourseasonssir.com.

