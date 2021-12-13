On the Market: A New Hampshire Estate with Its Own Observatory

This 600-acre property also has a chapel, a library, and an Olympic-sized swimming pool on its grounds.

84 Canaan Back Road, Barrington, NH

Price: $6,990,000

Size: 17,742 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5 full, 2 partial

Take your idea of a farm and elevate it: Picture a place with panoramic views, endless rooms, and an Olympic-size pool, at the least. That’s just a fraction of what you’ll find here at Coot Farm. This New Hampshire property sits on over 600 acres of secluded land and offers nearly 18,000 square feet of living space, spread across three levels. With an elevator, impeccable design, and an assortment of different rooms and buildings spread throughout the grounds, this home, located near the Granite State’s coastline, is a veritable treasure trove of delights.

For the social butterflies, there’s space here to entertain: challenge guests to a game of pool in the rec room or wow them with an evening in the great room. The latter has three-story windows that offer 180-degree views of the fields and ponds on the grounds. On the other hand, culinary masters will enjoy the eat-in chef’s kitchen with a double oven and enough space to host large dinner parties. You can store all your ingredients in the roomy butler’s pantry.

Bookworms and fitness buffs will also find spaces to revel in. A library with cherry wood built-ins offers views of the property and sliding doors to get outside. Or readers might choose to curl up with a good book in the sunlight streaming in through the sunroom. From here, they get views of the pool below, which swimmers will adore. The Olympic-sized pool accompanies a sauna, bathroom, and home gym on this lower level to meet all your fitness needs. Still not impressed? Wander these grounds and find an observatory, a chapel, and three other guest homes, all on this property.

For more information, contact Linda Rosenthall, Rosenthall Realty Group LLC, rosenthallrealtygroup.com.

