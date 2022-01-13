On the Market: A Norfolk Home with a Screened in Porch Looking Out on Crystal Lake

But there's also a pool if you're not much of a lake swimmer.

51 Lake St., Norfolk

Price: $998,500

Size: 4,038 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

Taking a look around this beautiful 15-acre property in Norfolk, there’s a few things that stand out: the private tennis courts, the lovely perennial plantings, the blue stone patio courtyard inviting you to relax by it, and the gunite pool begging for a swim. Then, of course, there’s Crystal Lake, visible throughout the landscaped grounds past the stone walls and century-old trees. Looking at this stunning piece of land, you wouldn’t guess it has a 300-year history that includes surviving several fires and a homeowner killed by a fallen tree.

This Lake Street home’s history is so storied that it’s been noted by Norfolk’s Historical Commission. According to the group, this piece of property originally belonged to Samuel Dunton Senior, who died in 1749 by “the fall of a tree.” He also happened to be the father of three sons, one of whom achieved local notoriety for partaking in early colonial wars. Later, this spot was owned by a noted local shop owner and a descendant of one of the oldest Puritan families in Dorchester colony. It was a watercress farm in the early nineties, and survived several fires.

Today, this beautiful home stands ready for a new chapter as a family home. Don’t let its past fool you, though: This place blends old and new in a way that retains the original character, while still living up to modern standards. You’ll enjoy gorgeous pine floors and a great room with multiple fireplaces and the convenience of multiple offices and an open floor plan primed for entertaining. The best part? A screened-in porch that offers 360-degree views of the grounds and Crystal Lake. It offers a perfect spot to sit and reflect back on just all this home has seen over its many, many years.

For more information, contact Panepinto Realty Group, RE/MAX Distinct Advantage, remax.com.

