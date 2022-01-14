On the Market: A Boston Brownstone with a Custom Basement Bar

Anyone want to come over to watch the Pats game?

159 W Third, 1, South Boston

Price: $1,375,000

Size: 1,900 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full

The exterior of this South Boston home might remind you of Boston’s famous skinny house. Much like the noted spite house, it has a slender exterior (though not a record-breaking one), similar to the other rowhouses tucked in around it. But don’t be fooled: This place is not just plenty big on the inside—it also has a variety of spaces any home buyer would be lucky to have. Here you’ll get a private enclosed patio, California closets, private storage, and best of all, your own custom-built home bar.

The roomy feel of this home can be attributed in part to its design: An open floor plan, high ceilings, and oversized windows also make this home feel spacious despite its small footprint. All that space allows plenty of room to appreciate the hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the gourmet kitchen, or to relax in the central air conditioning on sticky summer days. And for those aspiring influencers among you, exposed brick walls provide a dreamy backdrop for any Instagram photos you need to take here.

You can find all these modern touches scattered throughout the many rooms within the house. At 1,900 square feet, this home uses its space better than some much larger homes, so you have everything you need under one roof. You get your basics here, including two bedrooms, three full bathrooms, the kitchen, and the living room with a gas fireplace. Oh, and don’t forget the laundry room and backyard patio. But head down the interior staircase to find a custom home bar with built-ins and a tap alongside a second living room. Best check the Patriots schedule now: Your friends will be clamoring to come over to watch the next game thanks to this incredible home setup.

