On the Market: A Wellesley Home with a Renovated Spa Bathroom

Say no to the cold and yes to the massive shower and bathtub in this Wellesley Farms house.

89 Ledgeways, Wellesley

Price: $5,695,000

Size: 6,633 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 7 full, 2 partial

If you’re not inclined to leave the house in the coldest parts of winter, might we suggest riding things out in this Wellesley Farms home? This 1930 build has been reimagined and renovated to meet today’s standard of living. Set high overlooking Rockridge Pond, you can enjoy views of this frozen entity from the windows of your home, steaming cup of coffee in hand, and be glad you’re tucked away inside.

For the ultimate cozy winter day, you can then turn to the family room, which has a fireplace ready for some roaring flames, or tuck in to read a good book in the home’s library. The latter room has rich, impressive millwork, soaring ceilings, and a wall of windows so you have outdoor views as your backdrop. The addition of a leather chaise or comfy couch would add to the space. Perhaps you can add to the ambiance by cooking up a nice, hearty stew to enjoy in the chef’s kitchen, making good use of the high end appliances and quartzite countertop. A sun-filled breakfast room nearby offers an alternative space where you can enjoy your morning brew of choice while reading the paper with some eggs or pancakes.

The best part of this home may very well lie in the primary suite. One of six bedrooms in the house, this suite not only has a bedroom fireplace (just picture cozying up in bed to the sound of a fire’s crackle), but also has a luxuriously renovated spa bathroom. Take a long, heavenly soak in the standing tub, or better, enjoy a steamy rinse off in the shower that might actually be bigger than your first apartment. There’s even benches in here, so you can sit and enjoy the hot water. We’ll see you when you can bring yourself to resurface from this room sometime in the spring.

