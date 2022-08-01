On the Market: A Pint-Sized Condo on the Shores of Provincetown

With a design so stylish, it was once featured in a Pottery Barn campaign, this Provincetown home is a beach lover's paradise.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

385 Commercial St., #1, Provincetown

Price: $1,025,000

Size: 410 square feet

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1 full

“Though she be but little, she is fierce,” wrote William Shakespeare in his play A Midsummer Night’s Dream. While he was referring to the headstrong Hermia, there’s no doubt that were this famed wordsmith alive today, he would use these same noted words to describe this Provincetown home. While this condo comes in at under 500 square feet, it packs a punch for anyone looking for the ultimate private vacation home.

When living in a small space, every square foot counts, and the minds behind this home made sure that was the case here. The property was gut renovated and reborn within the last five years with a redesign so brilliant that it was featured in a 2018 Pottery Barn campaign. An open concept living space maximizes the room in the kitchen/dining/living room area while a neutral color scheme of gray and white keeps the space feeling airy and fresh. In this space, you can cook a meal in the chef’s kitchen (even though it’s tiny, it still has full-size appliances), snuggle up by the gas fireplace, or enjoy a meal with an ocean view. Sliders sit on the far wall so you can open up the space to the back deck, a 300-square foot space that comes with commercial heat lamps so you can use it as an additional dining and entertaining area throughout the colder months.

And even better, the deck leads right on out to the beach. That’s right, this home has Provincetown’s shore as your backyard. If you’re vacationing here, you’ll never have to worry about maximizing your beach time: Just roll right out of bed (the bedroom has enough room for a king) and right onto the sand. Back inside the house, there’s a two-person shower for rinsing off, in-unit washer and dryer for cleaning sandy clothes, and central air for riding out a heat wave. At night, you can open the sliding shutters on the bedroom window and let the sounds of the ocean lull you to sleep, reminding you a beach day is never too far off in this pint-sized paradise.

For more information, contact Emily Flax, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, sothebysrealty.com

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.