On the Market: A Turn-Key Penthouse in the Ritz Carlton

Located in the Ritz Carlton's private residences, you'll enjoy just as much luxury living here as you would staying in the hotel.

1 Avery St., Unit PH1B, Downtown

Price: $4,200,000

Size: 2,667 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 partial

The Ritz Carlton name has always been associated with luxury, and the Boston location is no exception. This downtown landmark paved the way for the brand’s current high-end standards by setting benchmarks for luxury hotels back in the early 1900s, with its gourmet cuisine, private bathrooms in guest suites, white and black tie attire for staff, and fresh flowers throughout the public areas. This expectation of finery is still present today, even in its private residences—and especially in this penthouse currently for sale.

This vast three-bedroom unit comes completely updated with an upgraded HVAC system and an impeccable design, so you can move right in. Leave your car to be parked in one of the two valet spaces that come with this home and allow yourself to be whisked up to this top-floor unit, where you can enjoy unobstructed views of the city. Glimpses of the Boston Common, the Charles River, and the city skyline are all visible as you wander around the herringbone hardwood floors lining this open concept home.

Included in this design is a Siematic kitchen with a solid stone island and top-of-the-line appliances, as well as a living room with floor-to-ceiling windows so you can take in the view while relaxing on the couch after a long day. Off this living and dining space are three private bedrooms. Each one comes with their own private bathroom (a nice nod to the private guest bathrooms that helped distinguish the Ritz from other hotels back in the day) with wainscoted baths and roomy California closets. The primary suite’s bathroom is particularly distinguished with his and hers baths and a whirlpool tub.

The private features of this home only complement the building amenities you’ll enjoy here. Residents get access to a 24-hour concierge, a doorman, a private library, and the Equinox Sports Club and Spa. Beyond this, you’ll be steps away from the shops, restaurants, and notable landmarks of the city. And what could be wrong with living ever day like a stay at the Ritz?

For more information, contact Ashley Perkins, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, gibsonsothebysrealty.com.

