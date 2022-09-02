On the Market: A Tony Seven-Bedroom Mansion in Wellesley

200 Cliff Rd., Wellesley

Price: $6,250,000

Size: 7,262 square feet

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 5 full, 2 partial

September is here, which means college students are returning to campuses across the country. Some are riding it out in lackluster Allston apartments (happy belated Allston Christmas!) while others, like students at Babson and Wellesley, are enjoying the peace and quiet that is suburbia. If you’re ready for your own back to school reset and want the feel of a lush college campus without returning to a dorm (shared bathrooms? cardboard ceiling tiles? No thanks), consider this Wellesley home, with grounds and a sprawling house that calls to mind an academic setting.

With 7,000 square feet, you’ll have much more room in this home than you ever did in your undergrad double, but much like your freshman residential hall, within its walls, you’ll find everything you need. The newly renovated space comes with a chef’s kitchen and butler’s pantry, a banquet-sized dining room, a living room equipped with multiple fireplaces, and a family room. There’s also a mahogany study where you can tap into your sharp intellect and a sunroom where you can relax. An en-suite bedroom rounds out the first floor, though if you head up the curved staircase, you’ll find six more bedrooms. Want to have a throwback game of beer pong? A lower level rec room allows for plenty of space, whereas the nearby state of the art wine cellar holds your finest vintage for when you want a more sophisticated drink.

And there will be no more campus parking struggles here: on the founds of this home, a heated driveway lines a (snow free) path to a heated three-car garage. On the drive in, you can admire the private park-like grounds with stone walls and an outdoor lounge area. Accessible through French doors off the living room, this area comes with a built-in grill and space to eat. It’s the finishing touch on this gorgeous grown-up version of a stately college campus.

