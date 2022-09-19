On the Market: An $18 Million Estate on Martha’s Vineyard

With 6.5 acres of land and access to a private beach, this home offers seclusion even during the island's busiest season.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

30 Crackatuxet Rd., Edgartown

Price: $18,500,000

Size: 8,912 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 7 full, 1 partial

Martha’s Vineyard is one of the most beautiful parts of the state. But tourists flocking there during the summer can make it hard to appreciate the island in all its natural glory. It is possible to get a little privacy even in the height of tourist season, though, if you’re willing to pay a steep price. For $18.5 million, this dramatic contemporary-style abode in Edgartown comes with 6.5 acres of land and an expansive main house offering the utmost seclusion, while still providing the ability to enjoy all the Vineyard has to offer.

Located in the exclusive Herring Creek Farm area, residents here get direct access to over 150 acres of conservation land and to a private beach on the South Shore of the island. Should that not be enough, the grounds of this home also offer plenty of space to explore, plus a large and stunning outdoor pool, if you want to enjoy a dip by yourself. A 12-person Jacuzzi allows more people to join the party and a chance to get out in the water even as the temperatures turn cold. Meanwhile, an outdoor kitchen ensures you can whip up a meal poolside, meaning you never have to miss a moment of your pool party.

Inside the main house, residents will enjoy their own space thanks to five bedroom suites, each with luxury bathrooms, spacious closets, and their own private garden terraces. An attached carriage house offers even more room with three additional bedrooms, plus a billiards room and a home gym. Cathedral ceilings and an open floor plan do their part to make the home seem even more expansive, while a mod spiral staircase in the living room weaves its way to up to the roof, where a sprawling deck offers views of the island’s shore, the finishing touch on a house that makes you feel like you have the Vineyard all to yourself.

For more information, contact Gerret Conover and Thomas LeClair• LandVest MV, landvest.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.