On the Market: A Charming East Falmouth Ranch

Old Cape Cod charm meets contemporary coastal style in this updated single-family home on the Vineyard Sound.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

12 Willis Lane, East Falmouth

Price: $3,300,000

Size: 1,784 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full

Owning an older home can be a dream come true—until your old kitchen appliances break down and the wood paneling that came with the property starts looking a little too That ’70s Show. If you’re in the market for a new place, save yourself the renovation headache and consider this beachfront Cape Cod ranch, built in 1960 but tastefully updated for contemporary living.

Located on the beautiful Vineyard Sound, this home has a shingled exterior with charming blue window shutters and a front door to match. Entering through the latter, you’ll find a masterfully renovated living space, including a modernized open-concept kitchen, a cozy den, and a sunlit dining area. But the best part is the living room, which offers stunning panoramic views of the sea on one side and a fetching stone fireplace (recently upgraded to gas) on the other.

Just like the living room, the ranch’s three bedrooms are sea-facing, designed for falling asleep to the sound of waves. Those occupying the primary bedroom and one of the regular bedrooms will also find sliding doors opening up to the home’s exterior, which is the real showstopper. This quintessential East Coast property is surrounded by nearly half an acre of greens and blues. Exiting through the living room’s back doors or the sliders off the bedrooms, you’re led to a sprawling lawn which overlooks the waterfront and a beach for your own private use, perfect for welcoming family and friends.

Getting tired of relaxing by the beach? No problem. For those in need of a little excitement, downtown Falmouth is just a short drive away, and there’s always something to do. Homeowners looking for a day out have easy access to the area’s quaint shops and boutiques—and, if you fancy a longer trip, you can get to Boston proper in around 90 minutes. And no need to worry about where to store your transport: To top it all off, this stunning property features a two-car garage with ample storage—perfect for boaters looking to take advantage of the waterfront and the Green Pond Marina, both within walking distance from the home.

For more information, contact Susan Challenger, Sotheby’s International Realty, sothebysrealty.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.