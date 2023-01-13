On the Market: A Rhode Island Beach House with a Private Balcony

This Portsmouth home offers 180-degree views of Mount Hope Bay, thanks to its beachfront location and private balcony and deck.

130 Common Fence Blvd., Portsmouth, RI

Price: $1,195,000

Size: 1,774 square feet

Bedrooms: 2

With a stunning all-white exterior, a second-story balcony towering over the water, and a polished and stately interior, “Seagrass” is your own personal palace by the sea, both in its style and its luxury offerings. This Rhode Island home is located just steps away from the sandy shores of Mount Hope Bay and offers 180-degree views of the water, as well as access to the beach and mooring for your boat. And that’s just the beginning of this home’s dazzling features.

Inside, the custom-designed boasts an intimate living space that blends the indoors and outdoors. A wall of tall windows line the living room, offering stunning water views to be enjoyed while sitting in front of the fireplace. The kitchen boasts both a butler’s pantry and a set of French doors that lead out to a balcony bulging with handmade belly bands in a bit of intriguing design. From this perch, you can take in water views and the Mount Hope Bridge, which is visible in the distance. Throughout the first floor, you’ll also find intricately designed doorways and a calming white color scheme, creating a coastal style with a more formal twist.

On the second floor, the main bedroom is fully equipped for maximum relaxation. A private deck with the same handmade guardrails as the downstairs balcony sits off the primary suite. From this second floor perch, you can enjoy an even more expansive view of the ocean and surrounding neighborhood. The primary bedroom also sports cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and a window seat for winter-beach views–plus its own spa-like bathroom with a built-in vanity, laundry area, and dressing area to meet all your needs.

For more information, contact Elena Wilcox, Gustave White Sotheby’s Realty, gustavewhite.com

