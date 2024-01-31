On the Market: A Cambridge Victorian with a White-Picket Fence

Five bedrooms, five baths, 5,822 square feet. Goat not included.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

10 Appleton St., Cambridge

Price: $12,800,000

Size: 5,822 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5 (4 full, 1 partial)

Cambridge is a city synonymous with getting schooled—and we mean that in the best way possible. Not only is it home to Harvard, MIT, Lesley University, and the Hult International Business School, but it’s also a destination equally adept at providing some higher learning in what residential homes can offer the real estate market, as well as prospective homeowners hoping to settle there. Because of its prime location that’s celebrated for providing plenty of conveniences in safe surroundings, Cambridge is often on the bucket lists of buyers in Boston. One prime example? 10 Appleton Street, a property located on one of the most beautiful streets found in the city.

Built in 1894, this single-family dwelling features five bedrooms and five bathrooms (four full, 1 partial) sprawled across living area of 5,822 square feet of space. With lavish finishes and amenities found throughout, 1o Appleton St. welcomes guests to the first floor with an inviting foyer that expands into a large living room complete with a bay window and fireplace. There inhabitants can enjoy brilliant sunshine streaming in during the day and cozy up to the heat of the hearth in the evening.

The formal dining room, which also has a bay window, is a sizable spot for gathering with family and friends as well. Book worms will appreciate the library that comes with a fireplace, while the home chefs will be thrilled by the remodeled eat-in kitchen that includes high-end, stainless-steel appliances and numerous workspaces so that more than one cook can actually collaborate in the kitchen. For smaller meals, an eating area with a bay window is located off that space where there is also a set of French doors that lead out to the deck.

Heading up to the second floor, the primary suite is a showstopper. Not only it is spacious with built-in shelves and a fireplace, but this room also boasts two wings, each with a customized walk-in closet and full bathrooms. And there’s this goat:

As far as the realtor knows, the bedroom goat is not included.

On the top floor, there are two more bedrooms and a bathroom, an infrared sauna to sweat out any stress, and two fitness studios to keep exercise enthusiasts motivated to move. On the lower level, there’s room enough to potentially extend the living space. With a fenced-in yard, privacy is guaranteed so day-to-day life can remain serene and secluded. Vehicles are secure too in two covered garage spaces. And maybe, if you ask nicely, the sellers will even make the goat part of the deal.

For more information, contact Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team/Coldwell Banker, www.10appletonstreet.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.